Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions releases names of ‘Wisconsin Money Smart Essay Contest’ winners

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions and the Wisconsin Coalition on Student Debt announced the 10 winners of the Wisconsin Money Smart Essay contest.

High school seniors from across Wisconsin were encouraged to write essays about how they plan to finance their college education for a chance to win $1,000.

Contest winners were notified and received special video recognition from Gov. Tony Evers, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, essay contest sponsors, and Coalition members. Congratulations to this year’s essay contest winners:

•Addison Grant, Green Bay East High School, Green Bay

•Alberto De La O Garcia, Ronald Reagan High School, Milwaukee

•Chloe Cook, Luxemburg-Casco High School, Luxemburg

•Dagan Daniels, Port Washington High School, Port Washington

•Ella Sommerfeld, Horicon High School, Beaver Dam

•Hanna Elsner, Gillette High School, Cecil

•Katherine Zimmerman, eAchieve Academy, Boyd

•Kylie Ira, Onalaska High School, Onalaska

•Olivia Nelson, Westby Area High School, Coon Valley

•Tyler Van Deslunt, Fond du Lac High School, Fond du Lac

