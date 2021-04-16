Advertisement

Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions releases names of ‘Wisconsin Money Smart Essay Contest’ winners

Money
Money(AP Images)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions and the Wisconsin Coalition on Student Debt announced the 10 winners of the Wisconsin Money Smart Essay contest.

High school seniors from across Wisconsin were encouraged to write essays about how they plan to finance their college education for a chance to win $1,000.

Contest winners were notified and received special video recognition from Gov. Tony Evers, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, essay contest sponsors, and Coalition members. Congratulations to this year’s essay contest winners:

•Addison Grant, Green Bay East High School, Green Bay

•Alberto De La O Garcia, Ronald Reagan High School, Milwaukee

•Chloe Cook, Luxemburg-Casco High School, Luxemburg

•Dagan Daniels, Port Washington High School, Port Washington

•Ella Sommerfeld, Horicon High School, Beaver Dam

•Hanna Elsner, Gillette High School, Cecil

•Katherine Zimmerman, eAchieve Academy, Boyd

•Kylie Ira, Onalaska High School, Onalaska

•Olivia Nelson, Westby Area High School, Coon Valley

•Tyler Van Deslunt, Fond du Lac High School, Fond du Lac

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy and Damon after the adoption was finalized
Touching yet unlikely adoption takes place in Eau Claire
Chippewa Falls High School instructor placed on administrative leave after ‘inappropriate’ language
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
The CDC recommends fully vaccinated people get test and quarantine if they show symptoms...
What fully vaccinated people should do if exposed to COVID-19
Audrey Hoelscher, an Eau Claire Memorial High School student, received a perfect ACT score.
Eau Claire Memorial student receives perfect ACT score

Latest News

Mayo Clinic in La Crosse
National Donate Life Month spotlights organ donation
Farmers to Families
Farmers to Families food box program comes to Eau Claire
Eau Claire North High School to offer hands on automotive experience
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
Minneapolis schools switch to distance learning ahead of Chauvin verdict