Wisconsin will continue pause of J&J vaccine administration

According to the Wisconsin DHS, the pause will continue until federal health officials lift...
According to the Wisconsin DHS, the pause will continue until federal health officials lift their recommendation to administer the vaccine.(WBAY)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccine providers are being advised to continue the pause on administering the Johnson & Johnson, or Janssen, vaccine by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

A recommendation to pause administration of the vaccine was made by the Centers for Disease Control on Tuesday. The CDC is investigating six cases of a severe form of blood clot that formed after receiving the J&J vaccine.

“What we know so far is that it is quite rare, and in all cases has been associated with extremely low levels of platelets in the blood,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, DHS Chief Medical Officer in the Bureau of Communicable Diseases. “This is a very specific and unusual finding that medical providers can detect with a simple blood test.”

“Safety is our number one priority when it comes to protecting public health,” said Wisconsin DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake.

For people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine before the pause, the Wisconsin DHS said that those people should monitor for severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath. These symptoms can appear up to three weeks after the vaccination. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should reach out to their medical provider.

No issues with blood clots have been reported with the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, according to the Wisconsin DHS.

