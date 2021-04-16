Advertisement

YouthBuild program helps build homes in Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls youth-build
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Workforce Resources U.S. Department of Labor’s YouthBuild program is helping to build homes in Chippewa Falls with volunteers from Ashley Construction.

YouthBuild is a community educational alternative program for low-income and out-of-schools youths between the ages of 16 and 24. The program provides leadership development, education and employment opportunities. The program balances academic learning and occupational skills training to prepare those participating in the program.

The home is the second to be built by the program and is intended for low-income families and transitional homeless families and individuals. Along with supported the youth, the program supports the goal to increase affordable housing in communities that can be sold or rented to low-income families.

Workforce Resource is open to more volunteer with home construction experience to participate on the program.

For more information on YouthBuild, you can contact Michaela Stendhal at (715)225-4768 or stendahlm@workforcesource.org.

