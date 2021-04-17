19-year-old arrested on suspicion of OWI
BARRON CO., Wis. (WEAU) -Around 8 a.m. on Saturday, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a one car accident near Chetek.
The car left the scene with a tree limb in the windshield.
A Barron County deputy stopped the car near Cameron.
The deputy arrested the 19-year-old driver of the car on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
No one was injured.
