19-year-old arrested on suspicion of OWI

The 19-year-old driver of this car was arrested for suspicion of OWI Saturday morning.
The 19-year-old driver of this car was arrested for suspicion of OWI Saturday morning.(Barron County Sheriff's Department)
By Maria Blough
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BARRON CO., Wis. (WEAU) -Around 8 a.m. on Saturday, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a one car accident near Chetek.

The car left the scene with a tree limb in the windshield.

A Barron County deputy stopped the car near Cameron.

The deputy arrested the 19-year-old driver of the car on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

No one was injured.

This morning at 7:58 a.m. a caller reported a one vehicle accident near Chetek. The vehicle involved was observed...

Posted by Barron County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, April 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

