Almost 40% of Wisconsinites have gotten the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -About one in six COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday.

The state reports an increase of 727 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 589,940. 3,756 tests came back negative.

Around 97% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 9,147.

Sixty-one more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 28,523.

The state reported eight new deaths on Saturday. The total of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic sits at 6,711.

Vaccinations

Forty percent (2,311,057) of Wisconsinites have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 1,569,321 or 27% of Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 3,722,816 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Saturday.

County Data

County # of COVID-19 cases Deaths At least one dose of a

COVID-19 vaccine % of County Completed the COVID-19

vaccination series % of County Barron 5,637 (+2) 76 16,229 35.9% 12,564 27.8% Buffalo 1,336 7 5,298 40.7% 4,180 32.1% Chippewa 7,263 (+4) 94 24,681 38.2% 18,262 28.2% Clark 3,199 (+2) 58 7,222 22.2% 5,842 16.8% Dunn 4,533 (+3) 32 14,467 32.3% 9,792 21.6% Eau Claire 11,383 (+10) 106 44,711 42.7% 31,650 30.2% Jackson 2,600 26 6,924 33.5% 5,453 26.4% La Crosse 12,547 (+8) 80 54,392 46.1% 35,607 30.2% Monroe 4,437 (+7) 37 14,562 31.5% 10,672 23.1% Pepin 828 (+1) 7 2,654 36.4% 2,120 29.1% Rusk 1,279 (+4) 16 3,745 26.4% 2,768 19.5% Trempealeau 3,496 (+6) 39 12,904 43.5% 9,446 31.9% Vernon 1,891 (-3) 39 11,547 37.5% 8,481 27.5%

