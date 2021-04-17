Advertisement

Chippewa Falls man sentenced in reckless homicide case

Shane Johnson<br />Courtesy: Chippewa County Sheriff's Office
By Maria Blough
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A Chippewa Falls man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday.

In 2018, Johnson was charged with reckless homicide in connection to the 2017 deaths of Nicholas Buck and Samuel Ott for supplying the two men with drugs.

Shane Johnson pleaded no contest to this charge and a charge of recklessly endangering public safety in September.

Judge Steven Gibbs sentenced Johnson to a total of 10 years in prison and 15 years of probation.

Johnson is already serving a 20-year federal sentence for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

This new sentence will be served consecutively with the federal sentence.

