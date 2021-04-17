Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Vernon Co. woman

Norma Oswald
Norma Oswald(Vernon County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Silver Alert issued statewide for missing 81-year-old Norma Oswald. She is 5′03″ & 140lbs, with brown eyes and gray hair. She is missing from LaFarge in Vernon County.

Oswald left the LaFarge area sometime between 11 a.m. & 4 p.m. Friday, April 16. She was last seen southbound on State Highway 131 between LaFarge & Viola in Vernon County.

She is driving a 2011 Ford Taurus, red, license plate 704CCZ. She does have memory issues. In the back window of the car there is a chihuahua bobblehead figure and there are floral seat covers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vernon County Sheriff at 608-637-2123.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy and Damon after the adoption was finalized
Touching yet unlikely adoption takes place in Eau Claire
Chippewa Falls High School instructor placed on administrative leave after ‘inappropriate’ language
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
The CDC recommends fully vaccinated people get test and quarantine if they show symptoms...
What fully vaccinated people should do if exposed to COVID-19
Audrey Hoelscher, an Eau Claire Memorial High School student, received a perfect ACT score.
Eau Claire Memorial student receives perfect ACT score

Latest News

Kostka Signs
Kostka Signs to Attend Minnesota St.
Clark County
Clark County lags behind on COVID-19 vaccinations
A pair of referees look on during a girls basketball game.
Sports are back on the field and finding game officials is getting harder in Wisconsin
National Donate Life Month
National Donate Life Month