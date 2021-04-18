Advertisement

1.6 million Wisconsinites have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series as of Sunday

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(WRDW)
By Maria Blough
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -One in nine COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday.

The state reports an increase of 518 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 590,458. 3,989 tests came back negative.

Around 97% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 9,085.

Thirty-four more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 28,557.

The state removed two deaths from the number of COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin. The total since the beginning of the pandemic now sits at 6,709.

Vaccinations

Forty percent or 2,339,142 Wisconsinites have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday. In total, 1,603,795 or 27.5% of Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 3,784,714 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Sunday.

County Data

County# of COVID-19 casesDeathsAt least one dose of a
COVID-19 vaccine		% of CountyCompleted the COVID-19
vaccination series		% of County
Barron5,648 (+11)7616,28736%12,65828%
Buffalo1,33675,30640.7%4,19132.2%
Chippewa7,2639424,82338.4%18,44428.5%
Clark3,199587,80122.4%5,87216.9%
Dunn4,543 (+10)3214,70932.4%9,88421.8%
Eau Claire11,391 (+8)10645,03343%31,97430.6%
Jackson2,601 (+1)266,93833.6%5,46526.5%
La Crosse12,5478054,76246.4%36,20630.7%
Monroe4,438 (+1)3714,60631.6%10,77823.3%
Pepin82872,65636.4%2,12629.2%
Rusk1,279163,74826.4%2,77319.6%
Trempealeau3,4963912,93643.6%9,49132%
Vernon1,893 (+2)3911,61637.7%8,74028.4%

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Johnson<br />Courtesy: Chippewa County Sheriff's Office
Chippewa Falls man sentenced in reckless homicide case
Family wants $500K donation UW tennis returned
The 19-year-old driver of this car was arrested for suspicion of OWI Saturday morning.
19-year-old arrested on suspicion of OWI
Mask mandate
As mask mandates end, Oregon bucks trend with permanent rule
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern

Latest News

Car Crash
Two taken to hospital after Saturday evening crash
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Half of US adults now have received at least 1 COVID shot
Authorities said three people were killed and two people were seriously injured in a shooting...
Sheriff: 3 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Wisconsin tavern
Fire danger
All of Wisconsin under high or very high fire danger