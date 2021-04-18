1.6 million Wisconsinites have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series as of Sunday
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -One in nine COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday.
The state reports an increase of 518 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 590,458. 3,989 tests came back negative.
Around 97% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 9,085.
Thirty-four more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 28,557.
The state removed two deaths from the number of COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin. The total since the beginning of the pandemic now sits at 6,709.
Vaccinations
Forty percent or 2,339,142 Wisconsinites have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday. In total, 1,603,795 or 27.5% of Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 3,784,714 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Sunday.
County Data
|County
|# of COVID-19 cases
|Deaths
|At least one dose of a
COVID-19 vaccine
|% of County
|Completed the COVID-19
vaccination series
|% of County
|Barron
|5,648 (+11)
|76
|16,287
|36%
|12,658
|28%
|Buffalo
|1,336
|7
|5,306
|40.7%
|4,191
|32.2%
|Chippewa
|7,263
|94
|24,823
|38.4%
|18,444
|28.5%
|Clark
|3,199
|58
|7,801
|22.4%
|5,872
|16.9%
|Dunn
|4,543 (+10)
|32
|14,709
|32.4%
|9,884
|21.8%
|Eau Claire
|11,391 (+8)
|106
|45,033
|43%
|31,974
|30.6%
|Jackson
|2,601 (+1)
|26
|6,938
|33.6%
|5,465
|26.5%
|La Crosse
|12,547
|80
|54,762
|46.4%
|36,206
|30.7%
|Monroe
|4,438 (+1)
|37
|14,606
|31.6%
|10,778
|23.3%
|Pepin
|828
|7
|2,656
|36.4%
|2,126
|29.2%
|Rusk
|1,279
|16
|3,748
|26.4%
|2,773
|19.6%
|Trempealeau
|3,496
|39
|12,936
|43.6%
|9,491
|32%
|Vernon
|1,893 (+2)
|39
|11,616
|37.7%
|8,740
|28.4%
Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.