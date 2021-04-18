1.6 million Wisconsinites have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series as of Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -One in nine COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday.

The state reports an increase of 518 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 590,458. 3,989 tests came back negative.

Around 97% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 9,085.

Thirty-four more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 28,557.

The state removed two deaths from the number of COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin. The total since the beginning of the pandemic now sits at 6,709.

Vaccinations

Forty percent or 2,339,142 Wisconsinites have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday. In total, 1,603,795 or 27.5% of Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 3,784,714 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Sunday.

County Data

County # of COVID-19 cases Deaths At least one dose of a

COVID-19 vaccine % of County Completed the COVID-19

vaccination series % of County Barron 5,648 (+11) 76 16,287 36% 12,658 28% Buffalo 1,336 7 5,306 40.7% 4,191 32.2% Chippewa 7,263 94 24,823 38.4% 18,444 28.5% Clark 3,199 58 7,801 22.4% 5,872 16.9% Dunn 4,543 (+10) 32 14,709 32.4% 9,884 21.8% Eau Claire 11,391 (+8) 106 45,033 43% 31,974 30.6% Jackson 2,601 (+1) 26 6,938 33.6% 5,465 26.5% La Crosse 12,547 80 54,762 46.4% 36,206 30.7% Monroe 4,438 (+1) 37 14,606 31.6% 10,778 23.3% Pepin 828 7 2,656 36.4% 2,126 29.2% Rusk 1,279 16 3,748 26.4% 2,773 19.6% Trempealeau 3,496 39 12,936 43.6% 9,491 32% Vernon 1,893 (+2) 39 11,616 37.7% 8,740 28.4%

