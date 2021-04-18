Advertisement

3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern

Authorities say this was a targeted shooting and don’t believe the general public is in danger.
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a shooting early Sunday at a tavern.(WTMJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a shooting early Sunday at a tavern.

Kenosha County deputies responded to the shooting around 1:00 a.m. at Somers House restaurant in the Village of Somers.

The sheriff gave an update on the situation at 7 a.m. saying that the shooting happened after some sort of confrontation at the bar. Early investigation indicates a patron was kicked out of the establishment following a fight. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth says the suspect involved then returned and shot five people.

Beth believes all of the victims knew each other.

The suspected shooter or shooters has not been captured.

”There are probably 100 officers that are scouring the area trying to come up with any video footage and any that can help us at the scene right now,” said Sheriff Beth in an early morning press conference.

Authorities say this was a targeted shooting and don’t believe the general public is in danger.

The road leading up to the tavern is closed while officials investigate.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old driver of this car was arrested for suspicion of OWI Saturday morning.
19-year-old arrested on suspicion of OWI
Shane Johnson<br />Courtesy: Chippewa County Sheriff's Office
Chippewa Falls man sentenced in reckless homicide case
Family wants $500K donation UW tennis returned
A Portland Police officer stand by following a police involved shooting of a man at Lents Park,...
Police ask for help identifying Portland, Oregon, rioters
Mask mandate
As mask mandates end, Oregon bucks trend with permanent rule

Latest News

Authorities said three people were killed and two people were seriously injured in a shooting...
Sheriff: 3 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Wisconsin tavern
Police and fire teams arrive at the scene outside a FedEx facility in Indianapolis where...
Tight-knit Sikh community in shock over FedEx shooting
SportScene 13 @ Ten (4/17/21)
SportScene 13 @ Ten (4/17/21)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (4/17/21)