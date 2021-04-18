3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a shooting early Sunday at a tavern.

Kenosha County deputies responded to the shooting around 1:00 a.m. at Somers House restaurant in the Village of Somers.

The sheriff gave an update on the situation at 7 a.m. saying that the shooting happened after some sort of confrontation at the bar. Early investigation indicates a patron was kicked out of the establishment following a fight. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth says the suspect involved then returned and shot five people.

Beth believes all of the victims knew each other.

The suspected shooter or shooters has not been captured.

”There are probably 100 officers that are scouring the area trying to come up with any video footage and any that can help us at the scene right now,” said Sheriff Beth in an early morning press conference.

Authorities say this was a targeted shooting and don’t believe the general public is in danger.

The road leading up to the tavern is closed while officials investigate.

