Benefit held for Cornell firefighter shot responding to call

It’s been two months since a western Wisconsin firefighter was shot while working at a fire scene. Saturday his community came out to show the Cornell firefighter just how much support he has—as his recovery continues.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HOLCOMBE, Wis. (WEAU) -Thirty-five-year-old Justin Frederickson has spent more than half of his life serving the community of Cornell.

In the 16 years he’s been with the Cornell Fire Department, Fredrickson has been there when people needed him most, and Saturday they returned the favor.

“I mean this community is—I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of this community—and I wouldn’t change it for anything,” says Fredrickson.

While working the hose line at a fire in the town of Willard, a round of ammunition went off.

A bullet that went off, freak accident the heat sent the bullet through a wall and hit Fredrickson in the stomach.

“And in fact it was eight weeks ago yesterday, on a Friday that Justin was shot,” adds Cornell Area Fire Department Chief Dennis Klass.

Klass, is just one of many faces at the fire department glad to see Fredrickson back in good health.

“Justin as a firefighter is a tremendous firefighter, good physical shape, good condition.....he’s just an all-around great guy,” says Klass.

Mother-in-law to be Connie Petska organized Saturday’s fundraiser, everything from food and drink to raffles and face painting, in celebration of a full recovery.

It’s a benefit, a fundraiser, lot of family lot of friends, but Justin is with us that’s the main thing,” Petska says.

“Its heartfelt, and I don’t know how I’m going to ever thank [everyone] that has supported me through all this, has donated to this fundraiser I mean it’s just unbelievable what everybody has done I don’t know if I could ever thank enough,” says Fredrickson.

Donations can be made at any Northwestern Bank location to Cornell Volunteer Fireman (memo: Justin Fredrickson).

