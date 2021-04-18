Eau Claire man arrested for 5th OWI

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -36-year-old Michael Skroch of Eau Claire was arrested Sunday morning for operating a vehicle while intoxicated 5th offense.

A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper stopped Skroch for going 80 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-94 near mile marker 71.

When the trooper approached the car, they saw open intoxicants and observed signs of impairment in Skroch.

Before going to the Eau Claire County Jail, Skroch was taken to a local hospital for an evidentiary blood draw.

