Advertisement

Eau Claire man arrested for 5th OWI

(NBC15)
By Maria Blough
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -36-year-old Michael Skroch of Eau Claire was arrested Sunday morning for operating a vehicle while intoxicated 5th offense.

A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper stopped Skroch for going 80 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-94 near mile marker 71.

When the trooper approached the car, they saw open intoxicants and observed signs of impairment in Skroch.

Before going to the Eau Claire County Jail, Skroch was taken to a local hospital for an evidentiary blood draw.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Johnson<br />Courtesy: Chippewa County Sheriff's Office
Chippewa Falls man sentenced in reckless homicide case
Family wants $500K donation UW tennis returned
The 19-year-old driver of this car was arrested for suspicion of OWI Saturday morning.
19-year-old arrested on suspicion of OWI
Mask mandate
As mask mandates end, Oregon bucks trend with permanent rule
A Portland Police officer stand by following a police involved shooting of a man at Lents Park,...
Police ask for help identifying Portland, Oregon, rioters

Latest News

Fire scene
One person taken to the hospital after Saturday evening apartment fire
Authorities said three people were killed and two people were seriously injured in a shooting...
Sheriff: 3 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Wisconsin tavern
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Fauci says he expects J&J vaccine to resume soon
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern