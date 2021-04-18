Advertisement

Gov. Evers releases statement following Kenosha restaurant shooting

(WEAU)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers released a statement Sunday regarding the restaurant shooting in Kenosha.

“My heart breaks for Kenosha this morning in the wake of a shooting that took three lives and injured at least two others,” Evers said. “I want to thank the first responders who reacted quickly and are still working to investigate and find those involved in this senseless tragedy.”

Authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured after a suspect opened fire at Somers House restaurant in the Village of Somers early Sunday morning.

The suspected shooter or shooters has not been captured.

“Kathy and I join Wisconsinites in hoping and praying those injured will recover from their injuries,” Evers said. “We are thinking of the families and loved ones affected and the entire Kenosha community as they grieve and grapple with yet another tragic incident of gun violence.”

