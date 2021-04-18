Advertisement

Megan Wallace sets Division III Women’s Track and Field record for UW-Eau Claire

(WEAU)
By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Over recent years, the UW-Eau Claire Men’s and Women’s Track and Field teams have shown they are two of the best division three programs in the entire country, and this weekend senior Megan Wallace furthered that point.

The Blugolds senior is the new women’s division three heptathlon record holder after picking up a total 5,471 yesterday at the Ashton-Esten invitational in La Crosse.

Wallace broke a 29 year old record that was set by Kim Oden of Nebraska Wesleyan. She took down oden’s record by just four points.

In order to push her point total above oden, Wallace finished her 800 meter run in a time of 2:23:49 seconds, which was over three seconds faster than her best finish in that event.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Johnson<br />Courtesy: Chippewa County Sheriff's Office
Chippewa Falls man sentenced in reckless homicide case
Family wants $500K donation UW tennis returned
The 19-year-old driver of this car was arrested for suspicion of OWI Saturday morning.
19-year-old arrested on suspicion of OWI
Mask mandate
As mask mandates end, Oregon bucks trend with permanent rule
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Web Weather (4/18/21)
Police said on Twitter that they were on the scene of an active shooting and asked nearby...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
The Minnesota Guard says the men were hurt when several shots came from a light-colored SUV...
Shots fired at Guardsmen patrolling near Wright scene
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Half of US adults now have received at least 1 COVID shot