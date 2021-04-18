Megan Wallace sets Division III Women’s Track and Field record for UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Over recent years, the UW-Eau Claire Men’s and Women’s Track and Field teams have shown they are two of the best division three programs in the entire country, and this weekend senior Megan Wallace furthered that point.

The Blugolds senior is the new women’s division three heptathlon record holder after picking up a total 5,471 yesterday at the Ashton-Esten invitational in La Crosse.

Wallace broke a 29 year old record that was set by Kim Oden of Nebraska Wesleyan. She took down oden’s record by just four points.

In order to push her point total above oden, Wallace finished her 800 meter run in a time of 2:23:49 seconds, which was over three seconds faster than her best finish in that event.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.