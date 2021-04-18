All of Wisconsin under high or very high fire danger

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is warning Wisconsinites of the increased risk for fire on Sunday.

Most of the state is under a high or very high risk for fire danger due to low humidity, increasing winds from the southwest and dry vegetation like dead grass and leaves that will easily burn.

April is the month where the most wildfires usually happen in Wisconsin, and this year is no exception. In the first week of the month, fire crews fought 161 wildfires that burned more than 1,000 acres and destroyed 19 buildings.

The leading cause for these wildfires has been from burning debris or equipment.

County-by-County Fire Danger

HIGH DANGER: Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Vernon, Vilas, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha counties.

VERY HIGH DANGER: Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Burnett, Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Door, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Green Lake, Iron, Jackson, Juneau, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Monroe, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Shawano, Sheboygan, St. Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau, Washburn, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood counties.

To see the most up-to-date fire danger for any county in Wisconsin, click HERE.

