One person taken to the hospital after Saturday evening apartment fire

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) -The Onalaska Fire Department responded to a fire at a 16-unit apartment building on the 1300 block of Pinecrest Lane.

When crews arrived, several people were still inside the building. Firefighters helped them evacuate. One person was taken to a local hospital with injuries from the fire.

The responding fire departments contained the fire to one unit in the apartment. The building sustained moderate smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.