Summer camps plan to return to Wisconsin along with their economic impacts

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The hundreds of thousands of kids who go to summer camps each year in Wisconsin are preparing to reunite after not just one year of not seeing each other but now two.

One camp planning to ease back into activities is Camp Pepin.

Camp Pepin Assistant Camp Director Erik Burton says he, too, was once a camper and came back to work for one, to help give children the experiences that he says were life changing.

“There are so many benefits that I experienced as a camper and anyone who has been to camp really knows,” Burton says.

During the past year, many children across the country were learning virtually and lacking social interaction. For that reason, Burton, and Camp Executive Director Martha Harris say their services will be even more important this summer.

“Folks need some normalcy some time to meet new people and time to have a normal life experience in nature and away from technologies,” Harris said.

It turns out the impact of not having the camps last summer goes beyond the campgrounds. Wehakee Camp Director, Maggie Braun says the counties these camps reside in noticed their absence.

“Our families for our camp come from all over the United States into Wisconsin to bring their children so all of those restaurants, overnight stays and travel expenses and things that would go into the local economy just weren’t there,” Braun said.

A recent study by the American Camp Association confirms, camp operations historically drive economic and employment activity across the state.

“We are hiring folks to work in our kitchen, we are hiring folks to help us with cleaning,” Harris said.

241 resident camps within Wisconsin are estimated to directly employ more than 5,000 people and contribute upwards of two hundred million dollars in economic activity.

“The dollars that go into the community ... that’s a part of what was lost from COVID when we didn’t have camps running,” said Harris.

However, good news comes for the camps and surrounding areas. Braun and Harris both say most camps are seeing an increase in interest compared to years past.

The camp directors say they have been working to create new protocols and plans for this season and for those thinking about summer camp, the directors recommend giving the camp a call to see what they’re doing to keep campers safe.

