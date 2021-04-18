Teen arrested on murder warrant in Nebraska mall shooting
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a teenage boy has been arrested on a murder warrant in a shooting at a Nebraska mall that left one man dead and a woman injured.
Omaha police say 16-year-old Makhi Woolridge-Jones was arrested Sunday on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting Saturday at the Westroads Mall in Omaha.
Eighteen-year-old Brandon Woolridge-Jones was earlier arrested on a charge of being an accessory to the shooting.
Police haven’t released the name of a third man they consider a person of interest in the shooting.
Police say 21-year-old Trequez Swift was shot and died at an Omaha hospital.
