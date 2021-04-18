Advertisement

Two taken to hospital after Saturday evening crash

Car Crash
Car Crash(AP Images)
By Maria Blough
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Black River Falls Fire and Rescue responded to a two car crash on Highway 12/27 and County Road A in Black River Falls.

The crash happened after 8 p.m. Saturday night.

First responders had to remove a passenger side door on one of the vehicles in order to get a passenger out.

EMS crews evaluated seven people at the scene of the crash. Two people were taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

