Two taken to hospital after Saturday evening crash

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Black River Falls Fire and Rescue responded to a two car crash on Highway 12/27 and County Road A in Black River Falls.

The crash happened after 8 p.m. Saturday night.

First responders had to remove a passenger side door on one of the vehicles in order to get a passenger out.

EMS crews evaluated seven people at the scene of the crash. Two people were taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

