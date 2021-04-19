Advertisement

2 injured in drive-by shooting at Wisconsin Dells bar

((c) Fer Gregory | Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Greater Beloit Crime Stoppers)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WIS. DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) -Two people were taken to a hospital after a drive-by shooting in the Wisconsin Dells area, police say.

The Lake Delton Police Department received a report of several gunshots just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say the gunshots came from a vehicle and were directed toward Bobbers Island Grill on Wisconsin Dells Parkway South.

The bar and restaurant was immediately placed on lockdown, police say. Two people suffered minor injuries and were transported to a hospital.

Delton EMS, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin Dells Police Department assisted Lake Delton police with the incident.

This investigation is ongoing.

Megan Wallace Sets Division III Heptathlon Record (4/18/21)
Eau Claire Youth Cycling Gets Kids On Bikes To Race Or Ride For Fun (4/18/21)
Eau Claire Youth Cycling Gets Kids On Bikes To Race Or Ride For Fun (4/18/21)
Drive-By Birthday Parade For Retired Firefighter (4/18/21)
Drive-By Birthday Parade For Retired Firefighter (4/18/21)