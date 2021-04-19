99-year-old retired firefighter receives birthday drive-by parade

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -Four generations of family, ringing in retired firefighter Bob Anderson’s 99 years of life.

“Happy birthday,” shouts four-year-old granddaughter, Claira.

Lyn Moen says since grade school, some of her favorite memories come from seeing her dad on the job.

“We’d see him driving around Eau Claire on the back of the engine and we’d wave and honk the horn at him,” says Moen.

Inviting the Altoona and Eau Claire fire departments for a drive-by parade, Moen says makes celebrating a second birthday amidst the pandemic, a little sweeter.

“He’s this amazing dad, amazing grandpa, just loving, you know just really fortunate that we’ve had him all these years,” says Moen.

“He’s still alive and he’s 99,” says seven-year-old granddaughter Naiya.

Naiya and Claira say there’s plenty to love about their great grandpa, “I like his hugs and kisses,” says Claira.

Moen believes these visits have helped her dad make it this far.

“It’s been kind of a series of ups and downs over this past year and I know so many people deal with that, my heart just goes out to people that—I’m fortunate that my dad is pretty good,” says Moen. “He knows what’s going on, he’s a little forgetful but who wouldn’t be at 99,” she laughs.

Eau Claire firefighter/paramedic Ashley Bauer says it’s an honor to be part of the retired firefighter’s special day, and adds that things are a little different from when Anderson served.

“We’ve learned a lot over the years for safety so riding on the back of fire trucks is not something that still exists here,” Bauer laughs.

A small, yet meaningful gesture for a man who has served his community for 36 years.

