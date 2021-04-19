Advertisement

ARK ANIMAL HOSPITAL

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Apr. 19, 2021
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Ark team is such an amazing & caring group. They treat your pet like it’s theirs and go above and beyond to ensure your pet receives high quality loving care. We are extremely grateful for all that they have done for our fur family. We cannot express how much their compassion and care for our pets means to us. I am thanking everyone at the Ark!! Please give them the Sunshine Award.

Stephanie Polenz

