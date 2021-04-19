Arrest made after small garbage fire set intentionally at Viterbo University
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person was arrested after the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a small garbage can fire at a Viterbo University hall.
La Crosse Fire Department says they were dispatched to Marian Hall on Sunday at 2:16 a.m.
Fire officials say after an investigation into the fire, it was determined that the fire was intentionally set by a student.
When the fire crew arrived on scene, they met with security personnel who said there was a garbage can fire on the second floor lounge but it had been extinguished.
Minor damage was done to the garbage can, the wall and a small area of carpet. The fire sprinklers were not activated.
