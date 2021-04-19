Advertisement

CDC: Wisconsin sees 27% increase of fatal drug overdoses in 1 year

Health experts attribute the deaths to opioids
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Jackie Nitschke Center is a refuge for those battling addictions.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, the center says it’s seen a dramatic increase in calls and referrals for its services.

“Habits that maybe they’ve experienced or cultivated over the last year aren’t working as well anymore,” Michelle Pierquet-Hohner, director of community and donor engagement, said. “They’re coping mechanisms aren’t working as well anymore.”

For nearly 50 years, the center has helped ease people off of hard drugs and alcohol transitioning them into healthy lives. Yet, the pandemic is putting that in jeopardy.

“Isolation is really one of the toughest things for people with addiction. It’s easier to drink and to use if people aren’t noticing you. I think it’s easier to hide out,” Pierquet-Hohner said.

Troubling data recently released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed the dangers of not getting help.

From September of 2019 to September of 2020, there was nearly a 30 percent increase in drug overdose deaths across the country. In Wisconsin, the rise was 27.9 percent over that same time period.

“People when they take a substance like an opioid, it sends off pleasure responses in the brain that sort of tell people, ‘oh. this feels good,’” Dr. Elizabeth Salisbury-Afshar said. She’s an associate professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health.

According to Dr. Salisbury-Afshar, there are many ways to help treat alcohol and drug addictions, including counseling and medical intervention.

“Over time you get to a place where you’re taking a substance just to feel at baseline and without it you feel terrible,” Salisbury-Afshar added. “People are less likely to die, if they do receive a medication either methadone or buprenorphine sometimes people call it suboxone.”

For those struggling with addiction or know a loved one who is, below are links to resources that can be of assistance:

https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/aoda/phlsasindex.htm

https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/opioids/index.htm

https://jackienitschkecenter.org/

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Johnson<br />Courtesy: Chippewa County Sheriff's Office
Chippewa Falls man sentenced in reckless homicide case
Family wants $500K donation UW tennis returned
Authorities said three people were killed and two people were seriously injured in a shooting...
Suspect apprehended in fatal shooting at Wisconsin tavern
Louis Goffinet, 27, is now working with a local accountant to determine how best to handle the...
Pandemic good Samaritan faces $16,000 tax bill for his efforts
The 19-year-old driver of this car was arrested for suspicion of OWI Saturday morning.
19-year-old arrested on suspicion of OWI

Latest News

Megan Wallace Sets Division III Heptathlon Record (4/18/21)
Megan Wallace Sets Division III Heptathlon Record (4/18/21)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (4/18/21)
Eau Claire Youth Cycling Gets Kids On Bikes To Race Or Ride For Fun (4/18/21)
Eau Claire Youth Cycling Gets Kids On Bikes To Race Or Ride For Fun (4/18/21)
Drive-By Birthday Parade For Retired Firefighter (4/18/21)
Drive-By Birthday Parade For Retired Firefighter (4/18/21)
2 injured in drive-by shooting at Wisconsin Dells bar