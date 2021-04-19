Children’s Museum of Eau Claire receives $100,000 gift

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire health care company is giving $100,000 to the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire.

The gift from Group Health Cooperative will help fund an exhibit that will focus on health and wellness, according to Michael McHorney, Executive Director for the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire.

“We’re grateful they chose to make another significant and meaningful contribution so play can happen for generations to come,” said McHorney.

Peter Farrow, CEO of Group Health Cooperative, said that he is excited to support the museum.

“The museum’s emphasis on creating health and wellness education opportunities aligns with our overall mission,” said Farrow.

In the new exhibit, the program will incorporate parts from the anatomical exhibits at the old location for the museum and combine them with new features. There will also be an expansion to activity and exercise spaces, as well as kitchen and fitness exhibit upgrades.

Other planned improvements to the museum in its new building include a year-round outdoor space.

Earlier in April, the museum opened up a registration-only pop-up play space at their temporary location on Barstow Street in downtown Eau Claire.

On April 6, the museum received a $438,300 grant from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin’s Energy Innovation Grant Program. Those funds are being used to create 100% renewable energy for the museum.

