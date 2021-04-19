City of Altoona announces River Prairie Festival 2021, scheduled for May
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Altoona announced Monday that the 2021 River Prairie Festival will take place Saturday, May 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The festival will be held in River Prairie Park and will include live music, Eau Claire Children’s Theater performance, artist market, food trucks, family dance party and more.
More event details will be announced soon.
