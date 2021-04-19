City of Altoona announces River Prairie Festival 2021, scheduled for May

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Altoona announced Monday that the 2021 River Prairie Festival will take place Saturday, May 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The festival will be held in River Prairie Park and will include live music, Eau Claire Children’s Theater performance, artist market, food trucks, family dance party and more.

More event details will be announced soon.

Come to the first event of the year in River Prairie Park! River Prairie Festival is a community event that celebrates... Posted by City of Altoona, Wisconsin - Government on Monday, April 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.