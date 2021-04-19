Advertisement

COVID over-cleaning: Don’t forget about mask wearing, social distancing

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You may want to ease up on scrubbing the countertops.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have increased the amount of disinfecting they do to protect themselves from the virus.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says frequent cleanings might not have much of an impact on viral transmission.

CDC officials worry that people could get a false sense of security about COVID-19 and might not place as much importance on other measures like mask wearing and keeping an appropriate distance from others.

They also warn against misusing disinfectants, including drinking them or spraying them on your skin.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said three people were killed and two people were seriously injured in a shooting...
Suspect apprehended in fatal shooting at Wisconsin tavern
In Appleton
Protest over sign displaying homophobic slur in Appleton
Louis Goffinet, 27, is now working with a local accountant to determine how best to handle the...
Pandemic good Samaritan faces $16,000 tax bill for his efforts
2 injured in drive-by shooting at Wisconsin Dells bar
This building on Highway 27 is severely damaged after a fire Sunday afternoon.
Cadott building damaged after Sunday fire

Latest News

The prosecution and Derek Chauvin's defense team make their final case in the trial on the...
Murder case against Chauvin in George Floyd’s death goes to jury
Biden administration touts vaccines as all adults become eligible
Passenger connected to 2018 deaths of three Girl Scouts and mother found guilty
A Tesla owner charges his vehicle at a charging station in Topeka, Kan., Monday, April 5, 2021....
Scrutiny of Tesla crash a sign that regulation may be coming