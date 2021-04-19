Advertisement

Dorchester man charged with invasion of privacy, accused of using phone to video record bathroom stalls

A 20-year-old Dorchester man has been charged with two counts of invasion of privacy- surveillance device in Clark County court.(Clark County Sheriff's Office)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A 20-year-old Dorchester man has been charged with two counts of invasion of privacy- surveillance device in Clark County court.

Court records show Moises Renoj Cuautle was charged Monday.

The criminal complaint says two different instances occurred at the Clark County Health Care Center where a cell phone was found in a bathroom recording people. The first report happened on Oct. 13, 2020 where a victim told law enforcement that she was using the restroom and found a cell phone “tucked up under the sink counter” at the same level where someone would sit on the toilet.

The complaint says a second record was made on April 14, when another female reported seeing a cell phone duct tapped to the inside of a toilet bowl in a locker room.

Renoj Cuautle was seen leaving the bathroom holding a cell phone that looked like the one that was in the bathroom.

When officials spoke with him, he admitted to having a video of the bathroom on his cell phone and that he was also involved with the 2020 incident. When deputies asked him to unlock his phone, he told law enforcement no because he had four videos that included child pornography saved on his phone.

The court set a $1,500 cash bond and it was posted on Monday.

