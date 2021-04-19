Advertisement

Driver sent to hospital after rollover crash in Vernon Co.

A vehicle rolled over after striking an embankment west of Viroqua, Wis. in Vernon County on...
A vehicle rolled over after striking an embankment west of Viroqua, Wis. in Vernon County on April 17, 2021.(Vernon County Sheriff's Office)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF JEFFERSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A single-vehicle rollover crash west of Viroqua in Vernon County on Saturday morning resulted in the driver of the vehicle being transported to a nearby hospital.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, 67-year-old Donna Parker of Viola, Wis. lost control of their vehicle, a mid-sized SUV, on Highway 56 west of Viroqua near Springville Road at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Saturday morning. The vehicle went off of the left side of the road, striking an embankment before rolling over.

Parker was transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare in Viroqua, Wis. with possible injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Viroqua Police Department, Viroqua Fire Department, and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance were credited with assistance by the sheriff’s office.

The incident remains under investigation as of Monday morning.

Location of a single-vehicle rollover crash in Vernon County on 4/17/2021.
Location of a single-vehicle rollover crash in Vernon County on 4/17/2021.(WEAU)

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said three people were killed and two people were seriously injured in a shooting...
Suspect apprehended in fatal shooting at Wisconsin tavern
In Appleton
Protest over sign displaying homophobic slur in Appleton
Louis Goffinet, 27, is now working with a local accountant to determine how best to handle the...
Pandemic good Samaritan faces $16,000 tax bill for his efforts
This building on Highway 27 is severely damaged after a fire Sunday afternoon.
Cadott building damaged after Sunday fire
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern

Latest News

The funds will be used to help install 58 miles of fiber-optic cable to improve high-speed...
Eau Claire Co. receives $400,000 in financing for broadband expansion
Ryan Owens
Republican law professor announces attorney general run
Foxconn, Wisconsin reach new deal on scaled back project
FILE
Food plant worker sues employer after contracting COVID-19