Driver sent to hospital after rollover crash in Vernon Co.

TOWN OF JEFFERSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A single-vehicle rollover crash west of Viroqua in Vernon County on Saturday morning resulted in the driver of the vehicle being transported to a nearby hospital.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, 67-year-old Donna Parker of Viola, Wis. lost control of their vehicle, a mid-sized SUV, on Highway 56 west of Viroqua near Springville Road at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Saturday morning. The vehicle went off of the left side of the road, striking an embankment before rolling over.

Parker was transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare in Viroqua, Wis. with possible injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Viroqua Police Department, Viroqua Fire Department, and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance were credited with assistance by the sheriff’s office.

The incident remains under investigation as of Monday morning.

Location of a single-vehicle rollover crash in Vernon County on 4/17/2021. (WEAU)

