Dunn Co. Humane Society to host rummage/bake sale fundraiser April 23 & 24

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Dunn County Humane Society in Menomonie is hosting a rummage and bake sale fundraiser on Friday, April 23 and Saturday, April 24.

This is happening at a new location, Fanetti Community Center (620th 17th Street SE, Menomonie). The hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 23 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 24. Masks will be required inside the building.

Items available include clothing, books, games, collectible, furniture, toys, kitchenware, sporting goods, lawn/garden equipment, tapes/DVDs, glassware, pictures, tools, baked goods, shoes, and crafts.

Donations can be dropped off on Wednesday, April 21 at Fanetti Community Center from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. You CANNOT donate large exercise equipment, big appliances, outdated baby furniture, outdate electronics, mattresses, air conditioners, or TVs.

For more information or to volunteer at the fundraiser, call 715-232-9790.

DCHS rummage/bake sale fundraiser
DCHS rummage/bake sale fundraiser
