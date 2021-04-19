Dunn Co. Humane Society to host rummage/bake sale fundraiser April 23 & 24

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Dunn County Humane Society in Menomonie is hosting a rummage and bake sale fundraiser on Friday, April 23 and Saturday, April 24.

This is happening at a new location, Fanetti Community Center (620th 17th Street SE, Menomonie). The hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 23 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 24. Masks will be required inside the building.

Items available include clothing, books, games, collectible, furniture, toys, kitchenware, sporting goods, lawn/garden equipment, tapes/DVDs, glassware, pictures, tools, baked goods, shoes, and crafts.

Donations can be dropped off on Wednesday, April 21 at Fanetti Community Center from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. You CANNOT donate large exercise equipment, big appliances, outdated baby furniture, outdate electronics, mattresses, air conditioners, or TVs.

For more information or to volunteer at the fundraiser, call 715-232-9790.

DCHS rummage/bake sale fundraiser (DCHS)

DCHS rummage/bake sale fundraiser (DCHS)

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.