Eau Claire Youth Cycling looking for volunteers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Youth Cycling (ECYC) needs more volunteers to get more kids on bikes.

The organization’s Team Director, Tiffany Tibbitts, said there are currently 125 slots available for this year but that number could increase if ECYC gets more volunteers.

The program, which started in 2017, was originally a competitive racing group for kids ages 12-17. Tibbitts then found Eau Claire kids wanted more.

“Riders who just wanted to get out, learn some skills, make some friends, have some time outside and children elementary ages,” she said.

The team expanded to kids ages 5-11. While only kids over 12 can race competitively, all kids can over five can join the adventure program and ride for fun.

To expand her program, Tibbitts reached out to Todd Poquette. He runs a similar program, 906 Adventure Team in Marquette, Mich. He started his team in 2014.

“They found what we found,” he said. “They found that there are kids who want to race but if you’ve got a group of 100 kids, I’m going to say that 20 of the kids want to race, 80 want to adventure, ride with friends and just have a great experience.”

Poquette is now taking some of ECYC’s administrative work off Tibbitts’ plate so she and the team’s volunteers can focus on making sure the kids have a good time and learn something too.

“Developing relationships, working on things like setting goals individually, growth mindsets and doing that in an atmosphere that is really supportive,” Tibbitts said.

That supportive atmosphere allows to take a lot more from their experience than improved cycling skills.

“Fun activities with other kids and other adults that are challenging,” Poquette said. “So we’re actually helping teach kids, you know, you can do stuff that is hard and it’s still fun and, at the end of the day, it’s really rewarding because if you did it, you own that success.”

“That adventure team side is really about getting out, having fun in the woods,” Tibbitts said.

Also a teacher, Tibbitts said it’s a chance for kids to have fun while learning things that can’t necessarily be taught in the classroom.

Sign-up opens May 1.

Tibbitts said volunteer coaches don’t need to be expert cyclers.

To learn more about signing up or to volunteer, head to ECYC’s website.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.