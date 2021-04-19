Advertisement

Food plant worker sues employer after contracting COVID-19

FILE
FILE(wcax)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHORN, Wis. - A food plant employee is suing his Walworth County employer alleging he contracted the coronavirus at work and infected his wife who died from the disease.

Rigoberto Ruiz, of Beloit, says ConAgra Foods didn’t enforce a policy to ensure that employees wore masks at its Darien plant. Ruiz says supervisors failed to take corrective action when employees failed to wear masks at the plant, which processes frozen vegetables.

Ruiz’s wife, Martha Amador De Ruiz, died of COVID-19 complications on May 5, 2020. The company says it has taken many preventive measures to keep people safe across the plant.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said three people were killed and two people were seriously injured in a shooting...
Suspect apprehended in fatal shooting at Wisconsin tavern
Louis Goffinet, 27, is now working with a local accountant to determine how best to handle the...
Pandemic good Samaritan faces $16,000 tax bill for his efforts
In Appleton
Protest over sign displaying homophobic slur in Appleton
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern
This building on Highway 27 is severely damaged after a fire Sunday afternoon.
Cadott building damaged after Sunday fire

Latest News

Foxconn, Wisconsin reach new deal on scaled back project
Durand cheesemaker named president of Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association
Skywarn 13 Forecast on Hello Wisc. (4/19/21)
Skywarn 13 Forecast on Hello Wisc. (4/19/21)
Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
What the Johnson & Johnson pause means for the Wisconsin vaccine rollout