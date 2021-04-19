Advertisement

LAURA ROTHSTEIN, KATIE KEETON, AND JESSICA ORTIZ

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to recognize Laura Rothstein, Katie Keeton, and Jessica Ortiz. Laura, Katie, and Jessica are three individuals that should be chosen as a recipient for the Sunshine Award. My son was experiencing a very difficult time in his life and had started going down a very dark path. These three teachers saw something in my son and helped him back onto a path with a bright future. They saved his life. Because of them I get to see my son grow into a great, kind-hearted, contributing adult. He was able to graduate early and received his high school diploma. He was put in contact with an extraordinary career opportunity and is working full time with a great company. I am so proud of my son. I know that he would not be where he is today if it were not for them seeing my son’s value. He might not now even be on this earth. Thank you so much!

Liz Spooner

