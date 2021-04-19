Rice Lake dog rescue fundraiser set for April 21

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) -Meet 4-month-old puppy Nube, Spanish for cloud.

“Nube came to us from an Arkansas animal control after being seized from her breeder and he is ready to go,” says Maureen Mlegjank, Little Red Barn Dog Rescue vice president.

He is one of more than 300 dogs Little Red Barn Dog Rescue has taken-in since opening 15 months ago.

Mlegjank says in 2020, they took in and found homes for more than 90% of all unclaimed strays in Barron County.

“When we first started we had a goal of helping 50 dogs in our first year, [and] in our first year we took in and cared for 259 dogs,” says Mlegjank.

With a growing clientele of four-legged friends, the rescue run solely on donations is looking to expand its barn walls.

“With Jordan’s Way, Chris and Greg travel across the country they’re visiting all 50 states,” explains Mlegjank.

Jordan’s Way dog charity, heard the rescues story and is looking to help by hosting a live fundraiser Wednesday.

All the money that is raised will be going towards the rescues much-needed addition.

“Every dog that comes through these doors, they fall in love with them they don’t want them to leave either but it’s a process and you’ve got to share the love,” says rescue volunteer Mark Larson.

Larson says donations of any size will help them continue finding homes for dogs deserving of a second chance.

“It’s almost like they know they’re in a better place and that they’re going to have a good life,” says Larson.

“We do it because we love dogs it’s really that simple,” says Vail Mani, LRBDR executive manager.

The fundraiser will be live from 10a.m.-2p.m. to participate or donate, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.