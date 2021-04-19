Advertisement

SARA STARCK

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Sara Starck, the Executive Director of Heritage Senior Living, for the Sunshine Award. Sara, we thank you for your outstanding leadership and for going out of your way to help your staff and residents at all times. We are so proud of you. You are an exceptional leader on so many levels. Trissa, RN and I are both so proud to be part of Heritage Senior living!!! Thank you for your caring personality.

Aida Camay

