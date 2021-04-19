Tim Kabat reflects on eight years as La Crosse’s mayor

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat is looking back on eight years leading the city.

Kabat chose not to run for a third term and will be transitioning out of office on Tuesday.

He says his main focuses when he initially ran for mayor were improving the city’s neighborhoods, revamping City Hall’s customer service and transparency, and the continued economic development of La Crosse.

“I feel like we have made significant progress in all three areas and the city has seen a lot of good things,” Kabat added. “I just really believe that there’s more good things in store coming down the pipeline.”

Kabat was also faced with plenty of challenges during his tenure including the pandemic, demands for social justice reform and the removal of the Hiawatha statue to name a few.

There were also successes during Kabat’s time in City Hall, as he says the addition of affordable housing units, over 40 miles of street improvements, transit investments and park redevelopments are some of the things he’s most proud of.

“Those are all areas where we’ve really set a high mark and look for that to continue,” Kabat said.

Mitch Reynolds was elected as La Crosse’s new mayor on April 6th and Kabat believes the last two weeks of meetings will set Reynolds up for success.

“That’s one of the challenges in local elections is that you don’t have a very long transition time, but I think we’ve done all that we can to set the stage for this next term for Mayor-Elect Reynolds,” Kabat detailed.

As for the future, Kabat hopes La Crosse will continue to move in a positive direction once the pandemic has passed.

“What I’m hopeful for is that we continue this momentum, that we rebound from COVID and the economic challenges that we’ve all been facing the last 12 months and that we can just continue to be good stewards of this place that we all love,” Kabat said.

Reynolds will be sworn-in as the new mayor on Tuesday.

