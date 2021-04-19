TONYA SWEENEY

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Tonya Sweeny for the Sunshine Award. Tonya is the administrator for Ladysmith Care Community in Ladysmith, WI. Tonya is a strong, humble leader who puts the needs of her residents and employees first and works countless hours to ensure the facility runs smoothly. Tonya has stepped into various positions when needed, including housekeeping and dietary due to staffing. Tonya demonstrates the true meaning of being a leader and that no job is too small. I am grateful for her leadership and support.

Jordan Drew

