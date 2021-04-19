Advertisement

TONYA SWEENEY

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Tonya Sweeny for the Sunshine Award. Tonya is the administrator for Ladysmith Care Community in Ladysmith, WI. Tonya is a strong, humble leader who puts the needs of her residents and employees first and works countless hours to ensure the facility runs smoothly. Tonya has stepped into various positions when needed, including housekeeping and dietary due to staffing. Tonya demonstrates the true meaning of being a leader and that no job is too small. I am grateful for her leadership and support.

Jordan Drew

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said three people were killed and two people were seriously injured in a shooting...
Suspect apprehended in fatal shooting at Wisconsin tavern
In Appleton
Protest over sign displaying homophobic slur in Appleton
Louis Goffinet, 27, is now working with a local accountant to determine how best to handle the...
Pandemic good Samaritan faces $16,000 tax bill for his efforts
This building on Highway 27 is severely damaged after a fire Sunday afternoon.
Cadott building damaged after Sunday fire
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern

Latest News

ARK ANIMAL HOSPITAL
BUNNY CURRY
LAURA ROTHSTEIN, KATIE KEETON, AND JESSICA ORTIZ
SARA STARCK