Advertisement

Vaccination cards for COVID-19

CDC Vaccine Card
CDC Vaccine Card(WEAU)
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In addition to getting your COVID-19 vaccine, vaccination cards are also handed out as physical proof you received the first and second dose.

It is not yet clear how big of a part the vaccine cards will play in the future, or what exactly it may be needed for. If a booster shot is needed in the future, the vaccination cards will provide proof of initial and future doses.

UWEC Assistant Nursing Professor Dr. Pamela Guthman believes keeping your vaccination card handy may be beneficial.

“If you are asked for something like that and if you have that card available that’s going to just be on the spot, right. Accessible to you right at that particular moment,” said Dr. Guthman.

Those administering the vaccine are also recording COVID-19 vaccination information into the Wisconsin Immunization Registry. If you lose or forget your card, you can also access the WIR to retrieve your information.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said three people were killed and two people were seriously injured in a shooting...
Suspect apprehended in fatal shooting at Wisconsin tavern
In Appleton
Protest over sign displaying homophobic slur in Appleton
Louis Goffinet, 27, is now working with a local accountant to determine how best to handle the...
Pandemic good Samaritan faces $16,000 tax bill for his efforts
2 injured in drive-by shooting at Wisconsin Dells bar
This building on Highway 27 is severely damaged after a fire Sunday afternoon.
Cadott building damaged after Sunday fire

Latest News

Looking at the impacts of PFAS in Wisconsin
State officials outline plan to mitigate PFAS contaminations
4-month-old Nube (Spanish for cloud) at Little Red Barn Dog Rescue in Rice Lake.
Rice Lake dog rescue fundraiser set for April 21
Tim Kabat looks back on eight years as La Crosse's mayor
Tim Kabat reflects on eight years as La Crosse’s mayor
Wastewater treatment facilities across the state including here in Eau Claire, are helping...
Public health experts are turning to wastewater in the fight against COVID-19