Vaccination cards for COVID-19

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In addition to getting your COVID-19 vaccine, vaccination cards are also handed out as physical proof you received the first and second dose.

It is not yet clear how big of a part the vaccine cards will play in the future, or what exactly it may be needed for. If a booster shot is needed in the future, the vaccination cards will provide proof of initial and future doses.

UWEC Assistant Nursing Professor Dr. Pamela Guthman believes keeping your vaccination card handy may be beneficial.

“If you are asked for something like that and if you have that card available that’s going to just be on the spot, right. Accessible to you right at that particular moment,” said Dr. Guthman.

Those administering the vaccine are also recording COVID-19 vaccination information into the Wisconsin Immunization Registry. If you lose or forget your card, you can also access the WIR to retrieve your information.

