VACCINE TEAM: Should I expect to pay anything to get the vaccine?

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Question: How much does the vaccine cost per dose, and what are you expected to pay walking into the appointment?

Answer: We turned to the Wisconsin Department of Health, who reminded Wisconsin residents that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requires all vaccinators to provide vaccines at no cost as part of the COVID-19 vaccination program.

The Wisconsin DHS adds that if you do have insurance, and there is an administrative fee or charge for the vaccinator, that should be covered by insurance, public or private, and can’t be passed on to patients. The DHS also continues to remind vaccinators that they cannot require people to provide an ID and cannot collect a co-payment or other charges for vaccinations.

If you or someone you know has been turned away by a vaccinator because of their ID and/or health insurance, please report the violation by emailing DHSCovidVaccinePublic@Wisconsin.gov(link sends e-mail) or calling 844-684-1064 (toll-free).

