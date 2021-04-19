Advertisement

VACCINE TEAM: Should I expect to pay anything to get the vaccine?

Vaccine Team Q & A - WEAU
(WEAU)
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Question: How much does the vaccine cost per dose, and what are you expected to pay walking into the appointment?

Answer: We turned to the Wisconsin Department of Health, who reminded Wisconsin residents that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requires all vaccinators to provide vaccines at no cost as part of the COVID-19 vaccination program.

The Wisconsin DHS adds that if you do have insurance, and there is an administrative fee or charge for the vaccinator, that should be covered by insurance, public or private, and can’t be passed on to patients. The DHS also continues to remind vaccinators that they cannot require people to provide an ID and cannot collect a co-payment or other charges for vaccinations.

If you or someone you know has been turned away by a vaccinator because of their ID and/or health insurance, please report the violation by emailing DHSCovidVaccinePublic@Wisconsin.gov(link sends e-mail) or calling 844-684-1064 (toll-free).

Click Here for the latest Vaccine Team Coverage

Click Here to ask your COVID-19 vaccine questions

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said three people were killed and two people were seriously injured in a shooting...
Suspect apprehended in fatal shooting at Wisconsin tavern
In Appleton
Protest over sign displaying homophobic slur in Appleton
Louis Goffinet, 27, is now working with a local accountant to determine how best to handle the...
Pandemic good Samaritan faces $16,000 tax bill for his efforts
2 injured in drive-by shooting at Wisconsin Dells bar
This building on Highway 27 is severely damaged after a fire Sunday afternoon.
Cadott building damaged after Sunday fire

Latest News

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says frequent cleanings might not have much of...
COVID over-cleaning: Don’t forget about mask wearing, social distancing
Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
What the Johnson & Johnson pause means for the Wisconsin vaccine rollout
Just over 40% of Wisconsinites have received at least one COVID-19 shot, while nearly 28% have...
Over 40% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine
As the United States hits a vaccine milestone, questions remain over how to get more needles...
White House kicks off major COVID-19 vaccine push