Advertisement

WATCH: Cattle roam after truck tips in Green Bay

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A loaded cattle truck tipped overnight at an exit ramp in Green Bay.

At about 10:45 p.m., the truck tipped at I-43 at Exit 185 to University Ave.

The southbound lanes of the interstate were closed from Webster Ave to University Ave. The southbound lanes of Highway 54 were closed from Sturgeon Bay Rad to University Ave.

Crews cleared the scene at about 1:51 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Andy Thomas captured video of cattle roaming around the area.

Green Bay Police say road construction and planned closures will continue.

Posted by Andy Thomas on Monday, April 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said three people were killed and two people were seriously injured in a shooting...
Suspect apprehended in fatal shooting at Wisconsin tavern
In Appleton
Protest over sign displaying homophobic slur in Appleton
Louis Goffinet, 27, is now working with a local accountant to determine how best to handle the...
Pandemic good Samaritan faces $16,000 tax bill for his efforts
This building on Highway 27 is severely damaged after a fire Sunday afternoon.
Cadott building damaged after Sunday fire
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern

Latest News

City of Altoona announces River Prairie Festival 2021, scheduled for May
The funds will be used to help install 58 miles of fiber-optic cable to improve high-speed...
Eau Claire Co. receives $400,000 in financing for broadband expansion
Ryan Owens
Republican law professor announces attorney general run
A vehicle rolled over after striking an embankment west of Viroqua, Wis. in Vernon County on...
Driver sent to hospital after rollover crash in Vernon Co.
Foxconn, Wisconsin reach new deal on scaled back project