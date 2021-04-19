WATCH: Cattle roam after truck tips in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A loaded cattle truck tipped overnight at an exit ramp in Green Bay.

At about 10:45 p.m., the truck tipped at I-43 at Exit 185 to University Ave.

The southbound lanes of the interstate were closed from Webster Ave to University Ave. The southbound lanes of Highway 54 were closed from Sturgeon Bay Rad to University Ave.

Crews cleared the scene at about 1:51 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Andy Thomas captured video of cattle roaming around the area.

Green Bay Police say road construction and planned closures will continue.

Posted by Andy Thomas on Monday, April 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.