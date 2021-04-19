What the Johnson & Johnson pause means for the Wisconsin vaccine rollout

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine remains on a distribution pause after a decision from the CDC and Food and Drug Administration.

The shot was pulled from circulation on April 13th, after six rare cases of blood clotting were found out of seven million doses administered. According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the shot could return on Friday but is likely to return with restrictions.

Even if the third shot returns at the end of the week, a pause of nearly two weeks could impact the vaccine rollout here in Wisconsin, but SSM Health’s vice president of pharmacy services, Mo Kharbat, says the impacts are likely to be in the long term.

“It did not put us in a position where we had to change our vaccine plans because, for the next two or three weeks, we did not plan on using any Johnson and Johnson vaccines,” said Kharbat.

He added that the state was scheduled to receive an 8% increase in Pfizer and Moderna doses over the next week, and if that continues, the Johnson & Johnson pause may not impact the rollout at all.

If there is no increase, the biggest impact will be on the availability of appointments.

“But that comes at the expense of we don’t have an open schedule for anyone to get an appointment when they want,” said Kharbat.

The simple math of millions of doses sitting in fridges means fewer people can schedule appointments each week if Pfizer and Moderna distribution do not go up. This could impact the projection of every Wisconsinite who wants a vaccine having one by midsummer.

