Foxconn, Wisconsin reach new deal on scaled back project

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Foxconn Technology Group has reached a new deal with reduced tax breaks for its scaled-back project in southeast Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers and the world’s largest electronics manufacturer announced the new deal on Monday.

Details of the new agreement were not immediately released. It was scheduled to be approved at a Tuesday meeting of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., the state’s top jobs agency that previously negotiated the initial deal with Foxconn.

The original deal with nearly $4 billion in state and local tax incentives was struck in 2017 by then-Gov. Scott Walker.

