1 arrested after Jackson County pursuit, found driving stolen vehicle

VILLAGE OF HIXTON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Minnesota man was arrested Monday after fleeing law enforcement . He was found to be driving a vehicle stolen out of Waunakee.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Kyle Flanagan of Isanti, Minnesota was arrested and was found to have given law enforcement a false name, possession of marijuana and had several active warrants out of Ramsey County.

Officials were advised of a vehicle pursuit on April 19 at 9:30 p.m. that involved the Wisconsin State Patrol on I-91 near the Village of Hixton. Deputies located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. Flanagan failed to stop and reached speeds of 104 mph.

A tire deflation device was used, causing the tires to slowly lose air.

The chase continued into Clark County when Flanagan eventually lost control and entered a ditch. He ran from the scene but was apprehended,

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.