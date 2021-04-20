2 human trafficking suspects appear in court

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Probable cause is found in a human trafficking case.

Hearings took place for 57-year-old Mark Scoville Senior from Humbird, and 45-year-old Catherine Ottinger from Eau Claire.

They face a total of 34 charges.

Earlier this month, Ottinger was picked up by law enforcement officers between Fairchild and Stanley.

Scoville was then arrested at a tent where the two were living.

He remains in the Eau Claire County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond.

Ottinger was given a $5,000 dollar signature bond.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.