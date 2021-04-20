Advertisement

2 human trafficking suspects appear in court

Mark Scoville and Catherine Ottinger were arrested between Fairchild and Stanley by Eau Claire...
Mark Scoville and Catherine Ottinger were arrested between Fairchild and Stanley by Eau Claire County Sheriff’s deputies with the help of the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office. Their arrests culminate a three-year investigation.(WEAU)
By Jesse Horne
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Probable cause is found in a human trafficking case.

Hearings took place for 57-year-old Mark Scoville Senior from Humbird, and 45-year-old Catherine Ottinger from Eau Claire.

They face a total of 34 charges.

Earlier this month, Ottinger was picked up by law enforcement officers between Fairchild and Stanley.

Scoville was then arrested at a tent where the two were living.

He remains in the Eau Claire County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond.

Ottinger was given a $5,000 dollar signature bond.

