2 human trafficking suspects appear in court
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Probable cause is found in a human trafficking case.
Hearings took place for 57-year-old Mark Scoville Senior from Humbird, and 45-year-old Catherine Ottinger from Eau Claire.
They face a total of 34 charges.
Earlier this month, Ottinger was picked up by law enforcement officers between Fairchild and Stanley.
Scoville was then arrested at a tent where the two were living.
He remains in the Eau Claire County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond.
Ottinger was given a $5,000 dollar signature bond.
