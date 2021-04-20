Advertisement

Annual Eau Claire Jazz Festival goes virtual

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The annual Eau Claire Jazz festival will be held virtually this year, after not being able to hold the event at all last year due to COVID-19.

The concert is this Friday night with the theme of “A night with local legends” and will feature four professional musicians who are from the area.

In addition to the featured artists, there will also be clinics available to watch and student sessions where a video recording could have been submitted for feedback and other advice.

The Grammy-nominated UWEC jazz ensemble 1 will also be performing in the festival and will be the band for the featured artists. UWEC student and member of the jazz ensemble, Bryant Rahm, is excited and grateful to be a part of the show.

“To honestly just be a part of this historic event that’s been amazing thing for the community it’s just been something I’m very proud of and I will definitely look back on five to ten years later and be like I’m very very proud of that”

A free pre-concert with the Taipei Professional Orchestra from Taiwan will be streaming Thursday at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the main event can be purchased on the organizations website for $10 per household.

For more information on the Jazz Festival and for ticket information, click here.

