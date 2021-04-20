Advertisement

Chippewa Falls woman convicted in a murder for hire investigation sentenced in court

(WEAU)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A Chippewa Falls woman convicted in a murder for hire investigation has been sentenced.

Melanie Schrader, 49, appeared in Chippewa County Court Tuesday morning.

Shrader was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison and seven years extended supervision.

Shrader was arrested in September 2019 after investigators say she tried to hire a hitman to kill her daughter’s father.

The criminal complaint says Schrader agreed to pay who she thought was a hit man $10,000.

The complaint says she met with an undercover investigator in Irvine Park, provided a $200 down payment and photos and requested the act be carried out fast.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured in drive-by shooting at Wisconsin Dells bar
Passenger connected to 2018 deaths of three Girl Scouts and mother found guilty
Buzz Palmer, a retired law enforcement diver, threw his 17-year-old orange Kabota tractor into...
‘I was gonna T-bone him’: Tractor driver helps end police chase
Investigators believe the same vandals who targeted the use-of-force expert's former home also...
Pig’s head, blood left at former home of Chauvin defense witness
A 20-year-old Dorchester man has been charged with two counts of invasion of privacy-...
Dorchester man charged with invasion of privacy, accused of using phone to video record bathroom stalls

Latest News

Flanagan was arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen vehicle.
1 arrested after Jackson County pursuit, found driving stolen vehicle
Chippewa Valley Technical College announced its four finalists for president.
Four finalists announced for CVTC president
Gov. Evers: $50M in grants will support kids’ learning opportunities, mental health
Report cites ‘vast improvement’ at Wisconsin juvenile prison