Chippewa Falls woman convicted in a murder for hire investigation sentenced in court

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A Chippewa Falls woman convicted in a murder for hire investigation has been sentenced.

Melanie Schrader, 49, appeared in Chippewa County Court Tuesday morning.

Shrader was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison and seven years extended supervision.

Shrader was arrested in September 2019 after investigators say she tried to hire a hitman to kill her daughter’s father.

The criminal complaint says Schrader agreed to pay who she thought was a hit man $10,000.

The complaint says she met with an undercover investigator in Irvine Park, provided a $200 down payment and photos and requested the act be carried out fast.

