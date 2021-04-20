Advertisement

Do COVID-19 safety protocols affect the immune system?

By Max Cotton
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With more people getting their COVID-19 vaccine every day, they may be able to ditch their masks soon. However, have COVID-19 mitigation protocols, including masking, social distancing, hand hygiene and consistently cleaning surfaces, hurt people’s immune systems since they are taking in fewer germs?

According to Ken Johnson, Prevea Health’s Chief Medical Officer, the answer is no.

“The body has a long-term memory for its immune system,” he said. “So the fact that it was exposed to less germs or viruses in the one-to-two years of COVID will not decrease its ability to fight off germs when we stop wearing masks.”

Dana Bessen, a nurse practitioner with Marshfield Clinic in Cadott, said people have been taking in germs despite masking up during the pandemic.

“We certainly don’t live in any sterile environment,” she said. “So even about our daily activities in our homes and our offices we’re exposed to different germs and bacteria.”

That doesn’t mean people’s immune systems haven’t weakened during the pandemic. Both Johnson and Bessen said other factors, like stress and lack of sleep impact the immune system’s ability to work at its best.

“Some of the stress from the pandemic may cause temporary decrease in your immune system but as the stress goes away the immune system may return back to normal,” Johnson said.

“Some things we can do to try to maintain our immune system is maintain healthy habits,” Bessen said.

Johnson does believe we are more likely to see more people coming down with a cold or the flu than right now but that’s not because their immune systems aren’t working.

“Right now we are seeing very little influenza or viral infections because people are being very careful about masking, distancing and cleaning their hands so those are not circulating in our community. But as we stop doing those things, then we would anticipate the rate we would normally see for those types of illness would go back to where it was before COVID,” he said.

Johnson said there are studies showing infants who are exposed to more germs may get fewer allergies later in life. It has no impact on adults’ immunity.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said three people were killed and two people were seriously injured in a shooting...
Suspect apprehended in fatal shooting at Wisconsin tavern
In Appleton
Protest over sign displaying homophobic slur in Appleton
2 injured in drive-by shooting at Wisconsin Dells bar
Louis Goffinet, 27, is now working with a local accountant to determine how best to handle the...
Pandemic good Samaritan faces $16,000 tax bill for his efforts
This building on Highway 27 is severely damaged after a fire Sunday afternoon.
Cadott building damaged after Sunday fire

Latest News

The superintendent in one local school district will have more decision-making power moving...
Eau Claire Area School Board approves new governing model
Looking at the impacts of PFAS in Wisconsin
State officials outline plan to mitigate PFAS contaminations
4-month-old Nube (Spanish for cloud) at Little Red Barn Dog Rescue in Rice Lake.
Rice Lake dog rescue fundraiser set for April 21
Tim Kabat looks back on eight years as La Crosse's mayor
Tim Kabat reflects on eight years as La Crosse’s mayor