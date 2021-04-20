“Drift Cycles” up-and-running in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Those looking to explore La Crosse have a new option for transportation.

“Drift Cycle” is a new project started by the City of La Crosse, La Crosse Neighborhoods, Inc., La Crosse County and other partners.

40 bikes can be found at eight orange docking locations in and around the downtown area.

Users can pay-per-ride to the tune of $1 per 30 minutes, otherwise $10 per month, $25 per season, or $50 per year memberships are also available.

La Crosse Bike Share Committee Chair Jacob Sciammas says the goal is to grow the bicycle-pedestrian infrastructure in La Crosse.

“We need to have easier, more accessible, fun bikes to ride around town,” Sciammas said. “We don’t see enough people riding around our downtown because we really haven’t established it as something that is desirable.”

New users can get a free 60 minute ride as well by entering referral code 57WLZ7 upon their first sign-up.

