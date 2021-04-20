Eau Claire Area School Board approves new governing model

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The superintendent in one local school district will have more decision-making power moving forward.

This comes after the Eau Claire Area School Board approved a new governance model which they introduced and started working on last year.

Under the new model, Superintendent Michael Johnson and the rest of the administration will make more of the day-to-day policy decisions, which would cut down on the time it would take to implement new policies.

“I’m looking forward to it, there is a tremendous amount of responsibility,” Johnson says.

The new model will see Johnson taking a more hands on approach to the day-to-day operations of the district.

“A school board would step back from those typical operational decisions and focus more broadly on overarching policies,” he says.

For example, in the new model, if changes are made to school curriculum, Johnson and his administration will be responsible for implementing them.

“In the past, a board may have voted on that to approve a curricular adoption, that would not be the case anymore,” he says. “We would share that through our operational expectations and results statements.”

Expectations and results, which will still be monitored by the school board.

“As long as the board gets the results that they want, it doesn’t matter as much the way we had done this or what we had shown to accomplish this, as long as those results are tight, so to speak,” Johnson says.

He also says things can be accomplished faster.

“In a typical committee structure it may take far longer to develop, edit, and then approve policies for students. Our policies in Eau Claire could be taken care of more quickly in this type of model.”

Which will ultimately benefit students the most.

“In so many cases through this model you have people that work very closely with our students. Our teachers in committees, our parents in committees, especially our administrators who work very closely so they can help us develop policies and procedures to benefit the students.”

Johnson says the new structure will start right away following Monday night’s school board meeting.

