Four finalists announced for CVTC president

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Valley Technical College is announcing its four finalists for its next president.

One of the four finalists will be the successor to Bruce Barker, the current president of CVTC, who will retire in July.

All four candidates are currently working in administrative roles in education.

Sunem Beaton-Garcia, Ed.D.

Kathleen Linaker, Ph.D.

Nicholas Ouellette, Ph.D.

Kristen Raney, Ed.D.

The Chippewa Valley Technical College District Board is pleased to announce that we have selected four finalists for the presidency of Chippewa Valley Technical College.

– Mr. Paul M. Bauer, Chair, District Board



Beaton-Garcia, who has a doctorate in education in instructional technology and distance learning, works at Broward Collage in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. as a campus president and vice provost for academic resources.

Linaker, who has a doctorate in philosophy in higher education and a doctorate in chiropractic, is the vice president of academics at Western Technical College in La Crosse, Wis.

Ouellette, who has a doctorate in philosophy in educational leadership and policy studies, serves as the superintended and CEO of the School District of Hudson in Hudson, Wis.

Raney, who has a doctorate in higher education leadership, is currently the vice president of academic affairs at St. Paul College in St. Paul, Minn.

All four of the finalists will participate in one-hour public forums the week of April 26. CVTC staff and students and the general public can attend for free without registration.

Each forum will have a question-and-answer session. To participate, email CVTC by 3 p.m. on Friday, April 23 by clicking here.

In its search, CVTC indicated it was looking for ‘a visionary and mission-driven leader who can ensure equity and growth, and continuously meet the region’s workforce needs.’

CVTC expects to announce its selection of its new president the week of May 10, with an expected start date of July 2.

For more information on the candidates, or to access the public forums, click here.

