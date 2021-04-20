Advertisement

Gov. Evers: $50M in grants will support kids’ learning opportunities, mental health

(WILX)
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers says $50 million in grants is available to support mental health programs for Wisconsin school-aged kids.

“What’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state, and that’s why investing in learning opportunities and our kids’ mental health and well-being is so important,” said Gov. Evers.

The “Beyond the Classroom” grants will provide funding of up to $500,000 per non-profit organization. Up to $25 million will be available for programming during the summer months of 2021 and an additional $25 million will be available in the 2021-2022 school year and the following summer months.

Grants will be awarded to non-profit organizations that serve school-age kids both virtually and in-person outside of school and during the summer months.

Organizations interested in learning more about the “Beyond the Classroom” grants can sign up here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured in drive-by shooting at Wisconsin Dells bar
Passenger connected to 2018 deaths of three Girl Scouts and mother found guilty
Buzz Palmer, a retired law enforcement diver, threw his 17-year-old orange Kabota tractor into...
‘I was gonna T-bone him’: Tractor driver helps end police chase
Investigators believe the same vandals who targeted the use-of-force expert's former home also...
Pig’s head, blood left at former home of Chauvin defense witness
A 20-year-old Dorchester man has been charged with two counts of invasion of privacy-...
Dorchester man charged with invasion of privacy, accused of using phone to video record bathroom stalls

Latest News

Chippewa Falls woman convicted in a murder for hire investigation sentenced in court
Flanagan was arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen vehicle.
1 arrested after Jackson County pursuit, found driving stolen vehicle
Chippewa Valley Technical College announced its four finalists for president.
Four finalists announced for CVTC president
Report cites ‘vast improvement’ at Wisconsin juvenile prison